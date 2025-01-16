A'ja Wilson rocks custom AKA sweatshirt, miniskirt for Founder's Day
A'ja Wilson capped off a historic season with her third WNBA MVP Award.
Before becoming a WNBA superstar with the Las Vegas Aces, A'ja was a national champion under Dawn Staley at South Carolina, NCAA Tournament MOP, AP Player of the Year, four-time All-American, and three-time SEC Player of the Year.
Despite all of her success on the court, one thing she is most proud of from her time in college was being a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, which was founded on January 15, 1908.
MORE: A'ja Wilson debuts AKA sorority-inspired Nike LeBron 21 PEs
AKA broke down barriers as the first historically African-American sorority. On Wednesday, January 15, AKA celebrated Founder's Day and A'ja showed out for her sorority sisters.
A'ja rocked a custom sweatshirt that read "J15" for the date, and "AKA." The sweatshirt was black, salmon pink, and apple green colorway. Those, of course, are the AKA colors.
MORE: Angel Reese stuns in Louis Vuitton bikini alongside A'ja Wilson
MORE: WNBA stunner A'ja Wilson rides private jet in crop top and shorts
That's how you pop out and show 'em.
During her 2024 MVP run, A'ja averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game. She led the league in points and blocks while becoming the first WNBA player in history to surpass 1,000 points in a season.
If A'ja's WNBA season wasn't impressive enough, she added a gold medal over the summer with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Buffalo queen: Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs at game
Unreal uniform: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy
How much was it?: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million
No way!: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida freshman
Groovin’: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend