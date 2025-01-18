The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lions HC Dan Campbell's wife reveals his 'crazy' comment that has become 'fairytale'

Lions head coach Dan Campbell's wife, Holly Campbell, gets emotional in rare interview before facing the Commanders in the playoffs.

Emily Bicks

Jan. 7, 2024: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks up at the scoreboard at Ford Field in Detroit.
Jan. 7, 2024: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks up at the scoreboard at Ford Field in Detroit. / David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Lions clinched the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs after taking down the Minnesota Vikings 31-9 in Week 18. After securing a first-round bye and home field advantage, the Lions host the Washington Commanders in the NFC divisional round on Jan. 18.

While oddsmakers deemed Detroit heavy favorites to defeat Washington, Lions head coach Dan Campbell is not sleeping on Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Co.

"He’s dangerous, he poses a major threat," Campbell told reporters. "He does not play the position like a rookie quarterback. He’s composed, he understands how to progress, he sees the field well, he can buy time with his legs, he’s a dangerous runner, he’s smart, you can tell he understands how to run that offense, what they’re asking him to do, and then he’s got weapons."

RELATED:Lions HC Dan Campbell, wife Holly share sweet kiss with ‘cheeky’ moment

Cheering on the Lions at Ford Field on Saturday, Campbell's wife, Holly Campbell, who's become a social media star this season. While Holly kept her Instagram profile private throughout her husband's NFL career and his first three years as the Lions head coach, she's now turning heads with her stylish fits at games and leaning into her "Queen of the North" nickname.

Holly Campbell
Jan. 17, 2025: Lions head coach Dan Campbell's wife, Holly Campbell, proves she's the 'Queen of the North' in Detroit. / @hollycampbell/Instagram

In a rare interview with Glamour published on Jan. 18, Holly, who shares two children with Campbell, Cody and Piper, got emotional speaking about the family's journey in the Motor City.

"You don't really hear a lot of great things about Detroit, but it's wonderful, and the people are wonderful, and it's just a great place to live,” she said. Holly is also in awe over what her husband has accomplished as a head coach, a feat that seemed "crazy," she recalled.

Holly Campbell
Nov. 27, 2024: Holly Campbell, Lions head coach Dan Campbell's wife, at Ford Field / @hollycampbell/Instagram

"He always said, if someone would come and make (Detroit) a winner, it would be crazy. It would be like…the most amazing thing,” Holly said. “And so to see it happening, and for him to be the person who came back and did it – I mean, it makes you almost cry. It’s a fairytale. It's magical. It's amazing."

Dan Campbell family
Dec. 25, 2024: Lions head coach Dan Campbell wit his wife Holly, and their two children, Cody and Piper. / @hollycampbell/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Family hilarity: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden

Sorority stunner: A’ja Wilson rocks custom AKA sweatshirt, miniskirt for Founder’s Day

$$$: Molly Qerim net worth: The ESPN ‘First Take’ host is worth more than you think

Representin’: UConn’s Paige Bueckers stuns in Unrivaled hoodie to hype new league

Clutch: Livvy Dunne crushes crucial LSU floor exercise routine for big win vs Florida

Published
Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Home/Relationships