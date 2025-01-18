Lions HC Dan Campbell's wife reveals his 'crazy' comment that has become 'fairytale'
The Detroit Lions clinched the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs after taking down the Minnesota Vikings 31-9 in Week 18. After securing a first-round bye and home field advantage, the Lions host the Washington Commanders in the NFC divisional round on Jan. 18.
While oddsmakers deemed Detroit heavy favorites to defeat Washington, Lions head coach Dan Campbell is not sleeping on Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Co.
"He’s dangerous, he poses a major threat," Campbell told reporters. "He does not play the position like a rookie quarterback. He’s composed, he understands how to progress, he sees the field well, he can buy time with his legs, he’s a dangerous runner, he’s smart, you can tell he understands how to run that offense, what they’re asking him to do, and then he’s got weapons."
RELATED:Lions HC Dan Campbell, wife Holly share sweet kiss with ‘cheeky’ moment
Cheering on the Lions at Ford Field on Saturday, Campbell's wife, Holly Campbell, who's become a social media star this season. While Holly kept her Instagram profile private throughout her husband's NFL career and his first three years as the Lions head coach, she's now turning heads with her stylish fits at games and leaning into her "Queen of the North" nickname.
In a rare interview with Glamour published on Jan. 18, Holly, who shares two children with Campbell, Cody and Piper, got emotional speaking about the family's journey in the Motor City.
"You don't really hear a lot of great things about Detroit, but it's wonderful, and the people are wonderful, and it's just a great place to live,” she said. Holly is also in awe over what her husband has accomplished as a head coach, a feat that seemed "crazy," she recalled.
"He always said, if someone would come and make (Detroit) a winner, it would be crazy. It would be like…the most amazing thing,” Holly said. “And so to see it happening, and for him to be the person who came back and did it – I mean, it makes you almost cry. It’s a fairytale. It's magical. It's amazing."
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Family hilarity: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
Sorority stunner: A’ja Wilson rocks custom AKA sweatshirt, miniskirt for Founder’s Day
$$$: Molly Qerim net worth: The ESPN ‘First Take’ host is worth more than you think
Representin’: UConn’s Paige Bueckers stuns in Unrivaled hoodie to hype new league
Clutch: Livvy Dunne crushes crucial LSU floor exercise routine for big win vs Florida