UConn’s Paige Bueckers stuns in Unrivaled hoodie to hype new league
Paige Bueckers hasn’t played a game in the WNBA yet, but the future No. 1 pick is already looking ahead and touting her future sisters in the 3x3 Unrivaled league.
The UConn Huskies star guard is still in the midst of her senior season before she’s projected to go to the Dallas Wings with the top pick in April’s draft.
While Bueckers is enjoying her time in college on and off the court, including her All-Star-level fit game where she recently showed off her best grown-up looks for an “amazing” 2024, and being able to gift her teammates her signature shoes from her historic NIke deal, it’s never to early for the star to think about the future.
The 23-year-old took to Instagram to drop the ultimate endorsement of the new Unrivaled league that’s taking Miami by storm and set to tip off on Friday. Bueckers wrote, “The future starts tomorrow 🙌🏻 Unrivaled's Opening Weekend on TNT, truTV, and Max 📺,” and showed off her stunning hoodie.
She definitely is the “future” in women’s professional basketball.
Bueckers is averaging 19.4, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game for the 16-2 Huskies despite dealing with a sprained knee she’s recovering from.
The groundbreaking Unrivaled league may be tipping off already, but a big part of it’s future is already eyeing what’s next.
