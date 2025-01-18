Livvy Dunne crushes crucial LSU floor exercise routine for big win vs Florida
Livvy Dunne continued to be on fire to start the No. 2 LSU Gymnastics season — this time with a near perfect score in the SEC opener against the No. 7 Florida Gators at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge on Friday night.
The viral Lady Tigers gymnast Dunne not only slayed in her “Wonder Woman” leotard but followed up two amazing performances in a row including last week’s quad event where she pulled off an insane double backflip with boyfriend Paul Skenes capturing the perfect view.
Dunne was part of the fourth rotation on the floor and came through with the crowd roaring with a 9.875 score.
Dunne has clearly shed the “benchwarmer” label and is a huge part of the defending national champions squad with three great meets in a row.
LSU would go on to win the overall meet by just a tenth of a point, 197.550-197.550. Dunne’s teammates Aleah Finnegan, 9.950, and Haleigh Bryant, 9.900, would anchor the win on the floor.
The Lady Tigers return to action on Friday, January 24, at the Arkansas Razorbacks.
