The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hairstyle following UCLA Gymnastics season

The Olympic gold medalist and Bruins gymnast rocks a new hairdo to accompany another fire fit.

Matt Ryan

UCLA Bruins gymnast Jordan Chiles looks on before the 2025 Women's National Gymnastics Championship at Dickies Arena.
UCLA Bruins gymnast Jordan Chiles looks on before the 2025 Women's National Gymnastics Championship at Dickies Arena. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jordan Chiles and the UCLA Bruins Gymanstics team nearly pulled off the school’s first national title since 2018, but still had a tremendous season. Now, Chiles is letting her hair down and out to enjoy her offseason, looking like a whole new person.

Chiles returned to UCLA after taking 2024 off to prepare for the Summer Olympics in Paris where she took home a gold medal with Simone Biles-led Team USA. She lived up to the hype, too, back in college scoring perfect 10s to the delight of her parents, and winning an individual national championship on the uneven bars.

Jordan Chiles
Chiles brought the hype to UCLA. / Jordan Chiles/Instagram

RELATED: UCLA star Jordan Chiles is ‘Prada Baddie’ in Coachella poolside purple two-piece

UCLA’s 197.6125 in the NCAA Championships was good enough to be national runner-up to the Oklahoma Sooners’ 198.0125 score.

Chiles recently penned a heartfelt post and said she’s returning for next season as a Bruin: “wow..... couldn't be more proud of this team... UCLA you have done so much for me this season and I can't wait to come back and be with yall next season... to my friends and family I love you guys 🫶🏽 so much and words can't explain how thankful I am for you guys and with that my '25 college season has come to an end 💕.”

RELATED: Jordan Chiles surprises UCLA teammates with elite gift at NCAA regionals

Chiles had a good time along the way to taking home the Big Ten regular season and tournament championships: She had a trash-bag fit creation competition with her teammates, did an iconic pre-show dance for “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and even took in Coachella with a unique look.

Now, Chiles is back in her fire fits with some baggy camo pants and a crop top, while letting her hair flow making her unrecognizable.

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles/Instagram

It’s nice to see the 24-year-old Chiles getting to enjoy some time off away from the mat.

No doubt she’ll be a favorite to win an overall individual national championship next season as well. For now she can rock out with her hair out.

Jordan Chile
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

First Lady!: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal stuns in first public outing since baby

Ex-wife too!: Shedeur, Shilo celebrate making NFL with mom Pilar, Deion in epic pic

Brotherly love: Shedeur, Shilo have funny ‘wager’ playing tennis during NFL draft

Holy moly: Texas star Quinn Ewers’ insane NFL draft hunting room looks bonkers

Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion