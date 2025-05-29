NBA Legend Makes Plea to Knicks
Magic offered magic to the New York Knicks with elimination potentially looming.
NBA legend Magic Johnson posted a "message" to the Knicks on X on late Wednesday night, less than 24 hours before New York faces the Indiana Pacers in a potential elimination game at Madison Square Garden (8 p.m. ET, TNT). The Knicks trail the best-of-seven set 3-1 but Johnson believes that they can keep their championship hopes alive with yet another lineup adjustment.
"Go back to what got you to the Eastern Conference Finals," Johnson, a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, said in his post. "That’s having Josh Hart in the starting lineup."
One of the major metropolitan developments of the ongoing ECF series has been Tom Thibodeau's expansion of the Knicks' primary rotation since falling behind 2-0. That has expanded to the starting lineup, where Hart was removed in favor of Mitchell Robinson, a gambit that Hart himself claimed to have suggested earlier in the postseason.
Hart has frequently been lauded as an x-factor in the Knicks' latest postseason trip, one that has them situated among the NBA's final four for the first time since 2000. The former Villanova Wildcat nonetheless proved to be as dangerous in relief as he has been as a starter when the switch was first enacted in Game 3 of the series on Sunday.
In the holiday weekend clash, Hart pulled in 10 rebounds, half in a fateful final period that saw the Knicks complete a comeback from 20 points down to earn their lone win in the series to date. But Hart struggled in the attempted equalizer on Tuesday night, as he had a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double but lost five turnovers and eventually fouled out. Despite the de facto demotion, Hart has played over 70 minutes off the bench in the last two games.
Time will tell if the Knicks make yet another swap with elimination looming: while it feels unlikely that they'll once again alternate Hart and Robinson, starting center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns has been rendered questionable for Tuesday's game due to a knee contusion. Hart was likewise in pain after Game 3 after apparently hurting his back on a late vital rebound but he did not appear on the pregame report for Game 4 or 5.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!