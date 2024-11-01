The Athlete Lifestyle logo

One of the top transfers in women's college basketball shared her highly-anticipated glam photos and had USC basketball star JuJu Watkins swooning.

USC guard JuJu Watkins and USC forward Kiki Iriafen take a question at the podium during the 2024 Big Ten Women's Basketball media day.
USC guard JuJu Watkins and USC forward Kiki Iriafen take a question at the podium during the 2024 Big Ten Women's Basketball media day. / Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images
The USC women's basketball team will have a new look on the court with the Big Ten logo gracing the hardwood with the Trojans making their conference debut during the 2024-25 season, but there will also be a major new addition to the lineup.

High-profile Stanford transfer Kiki Iriafen joined the Trojans during the transfer window and immediately elevated the roster.

A team that was already among the favorites to win the national championship improved their chances even more.

Ahead of the start of the season, Kiki shared her highly-anticipated glam photos in her USC basketball uniform that had social media buzzing.

Kiki Iriafen, USC women's basketball
Kiki Iriafen/Instagram
Kiki Iriafen, USC women's basketball
Kiki Iriafen/Instagram

Kiki Iriafen, USC women's basketball
Kiki Iriafen/Instagram
Kiki Iriafen, USC women's basketball
Kiki Iriafen/Instagram

Among those to react to her Trojans look was USC basketball star JuJu Watkins, who swooned over the shots.

JuJu Watkins, Kiki Iriafen, USC women's basketball
Instagram

The 6-foot-3 Kiki Iriafen is coming off of a stellar season at Stanford, claiming the Pac-12 Most Improved Player Award, the Katrina McClain Award as the best power forward in women's basketball, and earning All-Pac-12 team honors.

She averaged 19.4 points, 11 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

Kiki Iriafen, women's college basketbal
Stanford Cardinal forward Kiki Iriafen dribbles against the Tennessee Lady Vols. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It's going to be interesting to see how immediate of an impact Iriafen has with her new squad, but there is no question USC is going to be one of the most entertaining teams to watch this season.

USC enters the season as the No. 3 team in the nation.

The Lady Trojans' 2024-25 campaign officially tips off on Monday, November 4, against the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

