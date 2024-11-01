Kiki Iriafen shares USC basketball glam photos; JuJu Watkins swoons
The USC women's basketball team will have a new look on the court with the Big Ten logo gracing the hardwood with the Trojans making their conference debut during the 2024-25 season, but there will also be a major new addition to the lineup.
High-profile Stanford transfer Kiki Iriafen joined the Trojans during the transfer window and immediately elevated the roster.
A team that was already among the favorites to win the national championship improved their chances even more.
Ahead of the start of the season, Kiki shared her highly-anticipated glam photos in her USC basketball uniform that had social media buzzing.
Among those to react to her Trojans look was USC basketball star JuJu Watkins, who swooned over the shots.
The 6-foot-3 Kiki Iriafen is coming off of a stellar season at Stanford, claiming the Pac-12 Most Improved Player Award, the Katrina McClain Award as the best power forward in women's basketball, and earning All-Pac-12 team honors.
She averaged 19.4 points, 11 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.
It's going to be interesting to see how immediate of an impact Iriafen has with her new squad, but there is no question USC is going to be one of the most entertaining teams to watch this season.
USC enters the season as the No. 3 team in the nation.
The Lady Trojans' 2024-25 campaign officially tips off on Monday, November 4, against the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels.
