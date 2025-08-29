ESPN shamefully makes Lee Corso fly Southwest for final 'College Gameday'
Lee Corso deserves better.
The 90-year-old "College GameDay" icon that made the most valuable non-live sports franchise for ESPN into the behemoth it is today will make his final appearance for the Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes historic No. 1-No. 2 showdown.
So while the goodbyes have been heartfelt, especially from Kirk Herbstreit, 56, who owes a forever lifetime of gratitude for making him into the star he is today as the No. 1 college football analyst for ESPN (estimated to be $8 million annually), not to mention his lucrative gig for Amazon Prime's NFL "Thursday Night Football" (estimated to be about $10 annually), is alwasy living the high life, often sharing his travels around the country via a private jet with his beloved Golden Retrievers.
In a heartwarming video that has gone viral, Corso is seen sitting at the Southwest gate waiting for his flight to Columbus, Ohio presumably. A fan notices Corso and yells, "We love you coach!," and other passengers start clapping and cheering as well. It's a fantastic scene for the legendary broadcaster.
Maybe there's a reason that ESPN couldn't splurge on a private jet, or at the very least a first-class ticket for the man, the myth, the legend. But it's certainly a bad look. Heck, couldn't Herbstreit pay for a private jet to pick him up?
Herbstreit is making the rounds sharing the best Corso anecdotes to promote tomorrow's "GameDay," which will get a monster rating for the former head coach turned sports television star's swan song as Arch Manning and No. 1 ranked Texas visits the Horseshoe to take on reigning national champion No. 2 Ohio State.
This is the first time in the history of college football that No. 1 has taken on No. 2 with both teams to open the season. The closest had been No. 2 Notre Dame taking on No. 1 Michigan in 1989 at The Big House, but that had been the Fighting Irish's second game.
Hopefully this will shame ESPN, or Herbstreit, to get Corso a better return flight home.
