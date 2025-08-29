The Athlete Lifestyle logo

ESPN shamefully makes Lee Corso fly Southwest for final 'College Gameday'

It seems like the Disney-owned Worldwide Leader in Sports could have splurged on a private jet for the 90-year-old icon's final College GameDay.

Matthew Graham

Lee Corso leaving the set of 'College GameDay.'
Lee Corso leaving the set of 'College GameDay.' / Doral Chenoweth/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Lee Corso deserves better.

The 90-year-old "College GameDay" icon that made the most valuable non-live sports franchise for ESPN into the behemoth it is today will make his final appearance for the Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes historic No. 1-No. 2 showdown.

Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit
Former Indiana coach Lee Corso picks the Ohio State Buckeyes for the win over his former Hoosiers on ESPN's College GameDay before a game in Bloomington, Ind., on August 31, 2017. / Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So while the goodbyes have been heartfelt, especially from Kirk Herbstreit, 56, who owes a forever lifetime of gratitude for making him into the star he is today as the No. 1 college football analyst for ESPN (estimated to be $8 million annually), not to mention his lucrative gig for Amazon Prime's NFL "Thursday Night Football" (estimated to be about $10 annually), is alwasy living the high life, often sharing his travels around the country via a private jet with his beloved Golden Retrievers.

Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit
TV personality Lee Corso puts on a Tiger Mascot head near Kirk Herbstreit inside the ESPN Gameday show stage in downtown Charlotte on August 30, 2008. / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a heartwarming video that has gone viral, Corso is seen sitting at the Southwest gate waiting for his flight to Columbus, Ohio presumably. A fan notices Corso and yells, "We love you coach!," and other passengers start clapping and cheering as well. It's a fantastic scene for the legendary broadcaster.

Maybe there's a reason that ESPN couldn't splurge on a private jet, or at the very least a first-class ticket for the man, the myth, the legend. But it's certainly a bad look. Heck, couldn't Herbstreit pay for a private jet to pick him up?

Herbstreit is making the rounds sharing the best Corso anecdotes to promote tomorrow's "GameDay," which will get a monster rating for the former head coach turned sports television star's swan song as Arch Manning and No. 1 ranked Texas visits the Horseshoe to take on reigning national champion No. 2 Ohio State.

This is the first time in the history of college football that No. 1 has taken on No. 2 with both teams to open the season. The closest had been No. 2 Notre Dame taking on No. 1 Michigan in 1989 at The Big House, but that had been the Fighting Irish's second game.

Hopefully this will shame ESPN, or Herbstreit, to get Corso a better return flight home.

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

