New ESPN star Katie Feeney flaunts lavish NYC apartment for 23rd birthday

It must be nice to be a self-made, multi-millionaire at 23 flexing a stunning New York City pad for the ESPN influencer's birthday weekend extravaganza.

Matthew Graham

Mar 2, 2025; Katie Feeney on the red carpet at the 97th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.
Mar 2, 2025; Katie Feeney on the red carpet at the 97th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Katie Feeney was already a self-made millionaire by high school as a big-time influencer.

Now still only 23, the new ESPN star flaunted her lifestyles of the the rich and fabulous by showing off her amazing New York City apartment during a fun-filled birthday weekend with her gal pals.

Katie Feeney
IMAGO/Zuma Press Wire

Shared across all of her social media handles, where ESPN boasts their new Sports & Lifestyle Content Creator has over 14 million followers, the Penn State alum wrote on her Instagram post, "Birthday weekend loading… 🎂🩷#23"

At 23, most of us were either still living with our parents after being broke graduating from college, or living in a glorified closet with three other roommates - especially in the most expensive city in the United States. Not Ms. Feeney.

"Woke up early and cleaned my apartment because I had some guests coming...," Feeney wrote on Snapchat. "Do you want a full apartment tour?"

Katie Feeney
Katie Feeney shows off her New York City apartment. / Katie Feeney/Snapchat

Um, yes. Holy cow! Look at those vaulted ceilings! Look at that view! That kind of an apartment in NYC is something only a millionaire could afford.

Feeney and her crew enjoyed a glammed-out picnic at Central Park, and then took advantage of the party hijinks night to celebrate the birthday girl, and of course spend some quality time at their rich friend's fantastic pad.

Katie Feeney
Katie Feeney and her crew are loving the good life thanks to the new ESPN influencer. / Katie Feeney/Snapchat

As the former Washington Commanders and White House social media correspondent wrote in another Snapchat caption, "Cheers!"

Katie Feeney
Katie Feeney/Snapchat

Cheers indeed. At only 23, Feeney is already winning at life.

