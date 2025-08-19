New ESPN star Katie Feeney flaunts lavish NYC apartment for 23rd birthday
Katie Feeney was already a self-made millionaire by high school as a big-time influencer.
Now still only 23, the new ESPN star flaunted her lifestyles of the the rich and fabulous by showing off her amazing New York City apartment during a fun-filled birthday weekend with her gal pals.
RELATED: Who is shocking ESPN 22-year-old influencer hire Katie Feeney?
Shared across all of her social media handles, where ESPN boasts their new Sports & Lifestyle Content Creator has over 14 million followers, the Penn State alum wrote on her Instagram post, "Birthday weekend loading… 🎂#23"
At 23, most of us were either still living with our parents after being broke graduating from college, or living in a glorified closet with three other roommates - especially in the most expensive city in the United States. Not Ms. Feeney.
"Woke up early and cleaned my apartment because I had some guests coming...," Feeney wrote on Snapchat. "Do you want a full apartment tour?"
RELATED: New ESPN hire Katie Feeney teases 'College GameDay' role in summer casual fit
Um, yes. Holy cow! Look at those vaulted ceilings! Look at that view! That kind of an apartment in NYC is something only a millionaire could afford.
RELATED: ESPN star Erin Dolan shares abs-revealing crop top selfie for NFL season starting
Feeney and her crew enjoyed a glammed-out picnic at Central Park, and then took advantage of the party hijinks night to celebrate the birthday girl, and of course spend some quality time at their rich friend's fantastic pad.
As the former Washington Commanders and White House social media correspondent wrote in another Snapchat caption, "Cheers!"
Cheers indeed. At only 23, Feeney is already winning at life.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin
Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage
Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance
Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat