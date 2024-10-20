Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia bares back in beautiful custom sheer dress
Kobe Bryant's oldest daughter Natalia Diamante continues to make waves on social media with her stunning fashion choices and eye-catching looks.
She recently reminded everyone she was all grown up in a sideways selfie, and turned heads in a preppy miniskirt, back-to-school fit. At the beginning of September, there was a gorgeous black dress, and now we have a new dress that has people talking.
The 21-year-old model continued her hot run by showing off a traditional Indian sari on Instagram and the custom look does not miss.
MORE: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia shows off smooth dance moves
The beautiful look shows off Natalia's midriff and the classy details of traditional Indian culture.
The sari was crafted by KYNAH, a luxury Indian fashion and bridal wear brand from designer Aisha Rawji, which has a flagship store in Los Angeles.
Natalia showing off the gown comes at the perfect time with the well-known Indian festival Diwali on Friday, November 1.
MORE: Vanessa Bryant rocks powerful Dodgers selfie posting Kobe’s inspiring motto
Having Natalia show off the beautiful looks is a no-brainer.
Not only is Natalia a model, but she is also a third-year film student at USC. While studying, her modeling campaign has taken off, with appearances in a Bulgari campaign and on the Versace runway.
The sky is the limit for Natalia as she continues to shine.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank
Mamba forever: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stunningly grown up in new selfie
Casually cool: Livvy Dunne flexes bootylicious hot pink fit for swanky brand
Who’s that girl?: Buff Sydney Sweeney unrecognizable as boxer Christy Martin
Oops: Karl-Anthony Towns caught NBA phone cheating on Jordyn Woods date—