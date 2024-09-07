Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia shows off in black dress stunner (VIDEO)
Natalia Bryant is becoming a star in her own right. No, not on the court like her dad, but as a model and influencer.
The 21-year-old daughter of the late-great Kobe Bryant recently posted some captivating images that highlight her burgeoning career. She also wore some Kobe tribute pants designed by WAG Kristin Juszczyk.
The aspiring model, who signed with IMG Models in 2021, is also at USC for film school. Bryant has amassed nearly 3 million followers on Instagram already.
Bryant recently made a statement at New York Fashion Week with a $2490 Ralph Lauren tweed blazer.
In her latest video post, Bryant stuns in a black, long dress with the beautiful long hair to match.
When she’s not being glamorous or in school, Natalia is helping mom Vanessa Bryant with sisters Bianka and Capri.
It’s clear she has a bright future. Her dad would definitely be proud of the woman she’s become.