Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s preppy back to school miniskirt, letterman fit

The fall semester is in full swing at colleges around the country, and Natalia Bryant is back as a USC Trojan for her fourth year.
Bryant, who is the oldest daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, had a busy summer before returning to school. She attended Olympic Games Paris 2024, where she, mom, and her younger sisters Bianca and Capri watched the United States women’s basketball team bring home a record eighth straight gold medals, and then had a touching moment with the New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu afterwards.
The 21 year old worked on her modeling career this summer as well. She posed in some captivating glam photos, and then stunned in a black dress. She also took in New York Fashion Week where she attended Ralph Lauren's star-studded Hamptons fashion show.
Now, Bryant is back on campus for her fourth year at the world-renowned USC Film School where she’s wants to graduate and become a filmmaker. She’s still modeling while going to school and just posted her fall look for a Victoria’s Secret Pink photoshoot. Scroll to see both.
Bryant looks amazing in the miniskirt with the letterman jacket and preppy orange sweater vest. The caption reads, “Fall semester= Sweaters” with a fall leaf emoji.
While she’s an aspiring model and filmmaker, Natalia is quite the athlete just like her dad. Bryant graduated from Sage Hill High School, where she was captain of the varsity volleyball team and set a school record for kills in a single season for four consecutive years.
After high school she signed with IMG Models. It’s clear she has a career in modeling should she choose — that is when she’s not working on her films, or throwing out first pitches at Dodgers games. The sky is the limit for Bryant and dad would be very proud.
