Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia rocks full-model glam, new hairstyle for fashion shoot
Natalia Bryant graduated with a degree in film from the University of Southern California on Thursday. She also dropped some fire new fits on the same day for an article with Flaunt Magazine.
The 22-year-old daughter of Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant is paving her own way with her love of the movies and as a professional model. She’s rocked some elegant fashion recently like at the Tory Burch Store party in Beverly Hills where she posed with singer Ciara. She also impressed with her Vanity Fair Oscar Party dress.
When she’s not going all glam and high-end fashion, she’s rocking cowgirl twin fits with mom while at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles, and a sick Los Angeles Dodgers hat while taking in a game with Vanessa and her sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5.
For her latest looks (scroll through) she has some serious boots in the first one, and then is pretty in pink for another winning choice while rocking a new hairstyle.
The Flaunt article dives into her passion for film and arts:
“As the daughter of the late NBA great, Kobe Bryant, and with a schedule consumed by club volleyball, most of Bryant’s childhood was defined by sports, but Bryant was always drawn towards the arts.”
Winning is in her DNA. Natalia will be successful at anything she puts her mind to, whether it’s film, fashion, or whatever the future holds.
From one USC alumnus to another alumna, congratulations to Natalia Bryant. Fight On!
