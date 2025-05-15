The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia rocks full-model glam, new hairstyle for fashion shoot

The oldest daughter of the NBA legend and mom Vanessa Bryant has some fire new looks drop on the day of her college graduation.

Matt Ryan

LA Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
LA Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Natalia Bryant graduated with a degree in film from the University of Southern California on Thursday. She also dropped some fire new fits on the same day for an article with Flaunt Magazine.

The 22-year-old daughter of Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant is paving her own way with her love of the movies and as a professional model. She’s rocked some elegant fashion recently like at the Tory Burch Store party in Beverly Hills where she posed with singer Ciara. She also impressed with her Vanity Fair Oscar Party dress.

RELATED: Natalia Bryant gives lookalike mom Vanessa shoutout with Dodgers fit photo

Natalia Bryant
Natalia always brings it with her fashion. / Natalia Bryant/Instagram

When she’s not going all glam and high-end fashion, she’s rocking cowgirl twin fits with mom while at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles, and a sick Los Angeles Dodgers hat while taking in a game with Vanessa and her sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5.

Vanessa Bryant with her daughters
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

For her latest looks (scroll through) she has some serious boots in the first one, and then is pretty in pink for another winning choice while rocking a new hairstyle.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia posts amazing mom Vanessa throwback photo

The Flaunt article dives into her passion for film and arts:

“As the daughter of the late NBA great, Kobe Bryant, and with a schedule consumed by club volleyball, most of Bryant’s childhood was defined by sports, but Bryant was always drawn towards the arts.”

Winning is in her DNA. Natalia will be successful at anything she puts her mind to, whether it’s film, fashion, or whatever the future holds.

From one USC alumnus to another alumna, congratulations to Natalia Bryant. Fight On!

Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant
USC Women’s Basketball/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

