Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia poses with Ciara in fire fits at Beverly Hills party
Ciara had an amazing time at the Tory Burch Store on Rodeo Drive opening party on Monday night, singing, dancing, and even posing with Kobe Bryant and good friend Vanessa Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia Bryant.
Ciara, 39, just wished Vanessa a happy birthday last week with a heartwarming post to her “boo,” while Vanessa posted the most adorable picture of the singer’s daughter Sienna Princess for her 8th birthday.
RELATED: Natalia Bryant gives lookalike mom Vanessa shoutout with Dodgers fit photo
The families are super close with Vanessa gifting Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson some elite Kobe sneakers for Christmas, and the singer and the NFL star making Kobe’s widow feel special on Valentine’s Day with a surprise.
While Ciara was rocking her fit at the Tory Burch party, so was 22-year-old Natalia in her elegant skirt. Ciara posted a photo of the two of them that Natalia in return shared where Ciara called her “Nani Boo.”
RELATED: Russell Wilson wowed by Ciara’s makeup-free selfie before glam date night
Ciara recently also gushed with Vanessa over Natalia’s dress for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.
The singer has been super busy since Wilson signed with the New York Giants, leaving him in the dust with her red racer fit at Formula 1 Miami, and then crushing an amazing new look with him by her side for the 2025 Met Gala.
Natalia, meanwhile, is set to graduate from the University of Southern California on Thursday, May 15, with a degree in film.
Before she does that, though, she got in an epic photo with mom’s bestie.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Giddy up!: Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with girls
MLB first family: Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko
Back off: Anthony Edwards’ gf Shannon flexes custom Timberwolves fit in IG return
Truth revealed: Steph Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors
WT-LOL: Giants No. 3 pick Abdul Carter makes 5-foot-11 Cam Skattebo look ‘4 feet tall’