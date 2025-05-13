The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia poses with Ciara in fire fits at Beverly Hills party

The two family friends link up at a big party and share an amazing photo together.

Matt Ryan

LA Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
LA Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Ciara had an amazing time at the Tory Burch Store on Rodeo Drive opening party on Monday night, singing, dancing, and even posing with Kobe Bryant and good friend Vanessa Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia Bryant.

Ciara, 39, just wished Vanessa a happy birthday last week with a heartwarming post to her “boo,” while Vanessa posted the most adorable picture of the singer’s daughter Sienna Princess for her 8th birthday.

Ciara and Natalia
Ciara and Natalia in a post Ciara made for Natalia’s 22nd birthday. / Natalia Bryant/Instagram

The families are super close with Vanessa gifting Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson some elite Kobe sneakers for Christmas, and the singer and the NFL star making Kobe’s widow feel special on Valentine’s Day with a surprise.

While Ciara was rocking her fit at the Tory Burch party, so was 22-year-old Natalia in her elegant skirt. Ciara posted a photo of the two of them that Natalia in return shared where Ciara called her “Nani Boo.”

Ciara and Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

Ciara recently also gushed with Vanessa over Natalia’s dress for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

The singer has been super busy since Wilson signed with the New York Giants, leaving him in the dust with her red racer fit at Formula 1 Miami, and then crushing an amazing new look with him by her side for the 2025 Met Gala.

Natalia, meanwhile, is set to graduate from the University of Southern California on Thursday, May 15, with a degree in film.

Before she does that, though, she got in an epic photo with mom’s bestie.

Vanessa Bryant and Ciara
Ciara/TikTok

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

