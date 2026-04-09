Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Stuns in Daring Black Dress

Like her dad Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant continues to win at her profession as a professional model. The oldest daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend and mom Vanessa crushed her latest fit with her model looks at a big event.

Natalia, 23, graduated last spring from the University of Southern California with a degree in film — something that led to work with the Lakers, and also a commercial for dad’s Nike sneakers with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson. On grad day, she turned heads in white, and shared a special moment with mom.

She’s now making her name in the modeling world walking the runways at several major fashion shows like New York Fashion Week and Paris where mom and good friend Ciara were swooning over her look.

Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. | Anne Barson / ABACAPRESS.COM

Recently, she wowed in an all-black Dodgers fit for baseball season with mom and her to siblings, Bianka, 9, and Capri, 6.

Her latest black dress is a daring one

Natalia was back in black, but this time a daring dress for the Fashion Turst U.S. 2026 awards event.

Here’s another look:

Natalia continues to impress with her fits no matter where she is whether a fashion show, a baseball game, or a party with mom.

This is just the latest winning look of many from the daughter of Kobe.