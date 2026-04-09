Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Stuns in Daring Black Dress
Like her dad Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant continues to win at her profession as a professional model. The oldest daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend and mom Vanessa crushed her latest fit with her model looks at a big event.
Natalia, 23, graduated last spring from the University of Southern California with a degree in film — something that led to work with the Lakers, and also a commercial for dad’s Nike sneakers with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson. On grad day, she turned heads in white, and shared a special moment with mom.
She’s now making her name in the modeling world walking the runways at several major fashion shows like New York Fashion Week and Paris where mom and good friend Ciara were swooning over her look.
Recently, she wowed in an all-black Dodgers fit for baseball season with mom and her to siblings, Bianka, 9, and Capri, 6.
Her latest black dress is a daring one
Natalia was back in black, but this time a daring dress for the Fashion Turst U.S. 2026 awards event.
Here’s another look:
Natalia continues to impress with her fits no matter where she is whether a fashion show, a baseball game, or a party with mom.
This is just the latest winning look of many from the daughter of Kobe.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.