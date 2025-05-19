Proud mom Vanessa Bryant shares sweet Natalia kiss for daughter’s USC graduation
Vanessa Bryant couldn’t stop smiling and was beaming with pride when her and the late Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia Bryant graduated this week from the University of Southern California.
Natalia, 22, earned her undergraduate degree in film from USC’s famous School of Cinematic Arts.
On graduation day, she wore a beautiful white dress under her gown and got the sweetest message from mom. Natalia also had an amazing tribute to dad on her fit.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photos of daughter Natalia with dad Kobe at USC
On Sunday, Vanessa shared a video on Instagram showing how it was “even more special” thanks to an amazing gesture from Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss.
Vanessa, 43, who looks so much like her daughter, shared another special moment as a proud mom, giving her daughter a big kiss and then posing for photos with her.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant’s endearing reaction to daughter Natalia’s full-glam pink fit
The mother and daughter are super close, wearing all-black matching ski fits in a trip with Kobe’s former teammate Pau Gasol, and then going cowgirl twins recently for a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles.
When Natalia wasn’t in school or dropping stunning modeling photos, she was helping mom with sisters Bianca, 8, and Capri, 5.
While it was Natalia’s special day, no doubt it was bittersweet without dad and sister Gigi, who both lost their lives in the helicopter crash that took nine lives in 2020.
But, also without a doubt, Kobe was smiling down as a proud dad and sending her his daughter kisses as well.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Giddy up!: Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with girls
MLB first family: Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko
Back off: Anthony Edwards’ gf Shannon flexes custom Timberwolves fit in IG return
Truth revealed: Steph Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors
WT-LOL: Giants No. 3 pick Abdul Carter makes 5-foot-11 Cam Skattebo look ‘4 feet tall’