Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Stuns in All-Black Dodgers Fit at Game

It’s baseball season and that means the Bryant family is at Los Angeles Dodgers games. Kobe and Vanessa’s oldest daughter crushed in an all-black Dodgers fit for ring night.

Last season we saw mom Vanessa, 43, and daughter Natalia, 23, at games looking like twins. We also saw the whole family with Bianka, 9, and Capri, 6, being honored for Kobe Bobblehead Night where Bianka wowed with her first pitch and the family posed on the field.

Aug 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; The family of Kobe Bryant, widow Vanessa Bryant and daughters Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryan, pose during the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s all about the Dodgers black — not blue — this time

They were back on Friday night for the big back-to-back champions ring night where Bianka and Capri wowed in their throwback jackets, and Natalia rocked the black World Series champs Dodgers hat and hoodie.

Natalia graduated last spring from the University of Southern California with a degree in film — something that led to work with the Los Angeles Lakers, and also a commercial for dad’s Nike sneakers with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson.

She’s also making her name in the modeling world walking the runways at several major fashion shows like New York Fashion Week and Paris where mom and good friend Ciara were swooning over her look.

She also impressed with Vanessa in dueling gowns at Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Oscars party.

But, right now is all about Dodgers season and her latest look.