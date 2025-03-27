Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia wears sophisticated fit with Lakers flare
Natalia Bryant may be the oldest daughter of Kobe Bryant, but she’s quickly making her own name in the fashion world.
The 22-year-old USC film student and model recently stunned in her elegant Oscars dress that mom Vanessa Bryant and Ciara both gushed over.
She looks so much like her 42-year-old mom and recently had matching black ski fits with her on a family trip with good friend and Kobe’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Pau Gasol and his family along with sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5.
Natalia has rocked many elegant looks like her black leather fit with an infectious smile, and her low-cut dress for a friend’s birthday. For her latest winning look, Natalia was at the Vogue World announcement at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles where she rocked at Tory Burch sweater and knee-length sequined skirt in a lemon-lime color, giving off a Lakers-like flare.
She looks so elegant and grown with her tea cup like she’s been transported to another era — especially on that couch.
Natalia definitely stood out amongst lots of A-list stars there for Vogue.
With looks like her Tory Burch yellow fit, Natalia continues to stand out representing the Bryant last name with style and grace.