Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia slays black leather coat with infectious smile
Kobe Bryant’s five-year death anniversary has come and gone. His oldest daughter Natalia Bryant has grown up so much since that tragic day that took her dad and younger sister, Gianna.
Natalia, 22, who looks just like mom Vanessa Bryant, has shown why she’s a model with her shoestring tank top, and her USC casual fit with her sorority sisters, and her elegant low-cut dress.
While Natalia remained off social media to mourn her dad and sister, she did post a tearjerking video of dad singing at Christmas. The film student also just celebrated her birthday last month with an amazing Taylor Swift-themed cake and some special birthday wishes from mom and family friends like Ciara.
In her first post on Instagram in a while, Natalia wished a bestie happy birthday and showed off her amazing smile in a black leather coat and some sunglasses.
It’s amazing how time flies. Natalia’s sisters are also getting so big with Bianka now 8 and Capri 5. When she’s not off at college or modeling, Natalia is helping mom take care of her sisters like their Thanksgiving trip, and their adorable Christmas break ski moments.
No doubt, dad and sister are smiling right back at her.
