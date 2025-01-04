The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia stuns in elegant low-cut dress for bff's birthday

The 21-year-old USC student shows off a more grown-up look for a night out with her friend.

Matt Ryan

Natalia Bryant arrives at the REVOLVE Festival 2023 celebrating the 20th Anniversary of REVOLVE.
Natalia Bryant arrives at the REVOLVE Festival 2023 celebrating the 20th Anniversary of REVOLVE. / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Natalia Bryant had an amazing 2024, and has started 2025 off with a bang by showing off one of her more grown-up looks.

The oldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant had a year to remember like her shoestring tank top, and her USC sorority football game winner, and with her jeans and with her fire-red low-cut dress for a night out.

Natalia, 21, is a film student at USC and a model with looks just like mom Vanessa, who she just snapped an amazing black-and-white stealth photo of on a family ski trip.

Natalia also just posted an elegant low-cut fire dress for her friend’s birthday.

Natalia Bryant and friend
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

That’s truly a stunning look on her.

When Natalia’s not slaying dresses, modeling, or going to school, she’s all about family. She shared some very sweet mother-daughter moments with last year, and adorable memories with her sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 4, like their adorable Halloween outfits and their family Thanksgiving country trip.

With the five-year dress anniversary of dad Kobe and sister Gigi coming at the end of January, it’s great to see Natalia sharing happy memories enjoying life.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

