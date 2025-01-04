Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia stuns in elegant low-cut dress for bff's birthday
Natalia Bryant had an amazing 2024, and has started 2025 off with a bang by showing off one of her more grown-up looks.
The oldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant had a year to remember like her shoestring tank top, and her USC sorority football game winner, and with her jeans and with her fire-red low-cut dress for a night out.
Natalia, 21, is a film student at USC and a model with looks just like mom Vanessa, who she just snapped an amazing black-and-white stealth photo of on a family ski trip.
RELATED: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing
Natalia also just posted an elegant low-cut fire dress for her friend’s birthday.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in all-black, ski-fit selfie on family trip
That’s truly a stunning look on her.
When Natalia’s not slaying dresses, modeling, or going to school, she’s all about family. She shared some very sweet mother-daughter moments with last year, and adorable memories with her sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 4, like their adorable Halloween outfits and their family Thanksgiving country trip.
With the five-year dress anniversary of dad Kobe and sister Gigi coming at the end of January, it’s great to see Natalia sharing happy memories enjoying life.
