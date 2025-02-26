Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia dazzles smiling in impromptu dinner photo
Natalia Bryant always dazzles with her looks. Her smile certainly makes her look so much like mom Vanessa Bryant.
The oldest daughter of Vanessa and the late great Kobe Bryant is 22 now and has come into her own with some fire outfits like her shoestring crop-top, and her elegant low-cut dress, and her matching casual fit to her sorority sisters.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia promote release of fire new Kobe All-Star shoes
The film student at USC and model recently celebrated her birthday and got the sweetest message from mom. The two lookalikes then rocked similar epic Philadelphia Eagles fits for the Super Bowl win for Kobe’s favorite team, and then sat courtside for a USC Trojans women’s basketball game vs. the No. 1 UCLA Bruins for some sweet mother-daughter time.
In her latest Instagram post, Natalia flashed a Hall of Fame smile in an impromptu photo while at dinner.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia shows off Taylor Swift-themed bday cake
You can see both Kobe and Vanessa in her. That smile is infectious.
When Natalia isn’t in school or crushing dinner photos, she’s helping mom take care of her two younger sisters. Bianka is now 8 and Capri 5. They’ve made memories recently together like their Thanksgiving trip, and their adorable Christmas break ski moments.
Dad no doubt would be so proud to see the woman Natalia has become in photos like her smiling one at dinner.
