Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia oozes class in shoestring crop top with beaming smile
Natalia Bryant is feeling 22 and looking grown up with her first fit drop since her big birthday.
The oldest daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who looks just like mom Vanessa Bryant, celebrated a birthday on January 19 with touching birthday wishes from mom and family friend and dad’s former teammate Pau Gasol, as well as having a Taylor Swift cake.
We’ve seen Natalia, a USC film student and model, grow up before our eyes with more adult looks like her low-cut dress for a night out, and her naughty Halloween costume, as well as her tank top stunner.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia rocks matching USC casual fit with sorority sisters
For her latest sizzling look, Natalia’s smile beams in a shoestring crop top making for an amazing photo.
RELATED: Natalia Bryant shares never-before-seen pic with mom Vanessa, sisters at Olympics
When Natalia’s not slaying dresses, modeling, or going to school, she’s all about family. She shared some very sweet mother-daughter moments with last year, and adorable memories with her sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, like their adorable Halloween outfits and their family Thanksgiving country trip.
With the five-year dress anniversary of dad Kobe and sister Gigi coming on Sunday, it’s great to see Natalia sharing her beautiful smile while living her best life. No doubt dad and sister would be so proud to see the woman she’s become.
