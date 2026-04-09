Natalia Bryant Shines in Denim Skirt Posing With WNBA’s Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers

The daughter of Kobe Bryant stood out posing with two of the biggest stars in the WNBA.

Kobe and Vanessa’s oldest daughter Natalia, 23, graduated last spring from the University of Southern California with a degree in film — something that led to work with the Lakers, and also a commercial for dad’s Nike sneakers with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson. On grad day, she turned heads in white, and shared a special moment with mom.

She’s now making her name in the modeling world walking the runways at several major fashion shows like New York Fashion Week and Paris where mom and good friend Ciara were swooning over her look.

Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Natalia Bryant in attendance of the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Natalia also is big WNBA fan having been seen at games like courtside last year where she was towered over by then Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese in a photo.

Natalia Bryant stuns next to Reese and Paige Bueckers

After just crushing a daring black dress, Natalia stood out in a photo with the new Atlanta Dream star Reese and Dallas Wings sensation Paige Bueckers.

Natalia, who played volleyball in high school, is nearly as tall as the 6-foot-0 Bueckers, but the 6-foot-3 Reese looks much bigger.

Kobe was a big supporter the the WNBA and women’s basketball — even befriending a mentoring Sabrina Ionescu who is still good friends with the Bryants. Natalia’s sister Gigi was dead-set on being a UConn Huskies player before she tragically was killed with dad in 2020 at the age of 13.

Natalia continues to support the game.

What an awesome photo now with Reese and Bueckers, though.