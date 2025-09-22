Lamar Jackson rocks awesome Kobe Bryant '81' T-shirt before Ravens-Lions MNF
Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson arrived at M&T Bank Stadium for Monday Night Football vs. the Detroit Lions channeling Kobe Bryant through his fit.
The 28-year-old Jackson is a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player — one more than Bryant won in the NBA regular season. He wants that elusive championship ring, however, that the late Los Angeles Lakers legend racked up five of.
Jackson has accomplished most everything but a Super Bowl for Baltimore — the knock on him is he hasn’t gotten it done in the postseason. Maybe this year will be different with another season of super back Derrick Henry alongside him, and talent all over the field.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant wears awesome Kobe throwback T-shirt for LA Mamba event
Jackson certainly looked calm, cool, and collected — like Bryant always was — when he strolled into the Baltimore stadium in rocking a T-shirt that’s the front page of Los Angeles Times the day after Kobe dropped 81 on the Toronto Raptors in 2006.
That definitely goes hard right there.
Ravens fans hope Jackson plays like Bryant on that night and racks up the points against the Lions defense.
