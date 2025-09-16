ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares emotional message after stunning 'First Take' exit
ESPN personality Molly Qerim made a name for herself as a co-host on First Take, a show she's co-hosted since 2015.
Fans look foward to seeing her stylish fits as she debated alongside Stephen A. Smith. However, the 41-year-old analyst is taking her career in a new direction. In the middle of ESPN's Monday Night Football double-header, news broke that Qerim was leaving the network.
Sports Business Journal reported on Sept. 15, Qerim "is leaving the network at the end of the year, sources tell SBJ. Qerim first started at ESPN in 2006 working on digital/mobile efforts before moving over to the news team in 2008."
ESPN's Molly Qerim makes splash in 'First Take' return crushing fire-red minidress
"Sources tell SBJ that ESPN offered Qerim a contract, but she choose to move on," the outlet added.
The news took fans by surprise. As rumors swirled as to what exactly prompted her to leave, Qerim has been open about her battle with endometriosis, shared a personal message on her Instagram Stories to explain.
Molly Qerim Is Ready For Her 'Next Chapter" After 'First Take
Qerim wasn't thrilled that she didn't get to break the news of her departure. She wrote, "Now that the news came out earlier than I intended, and not in the way I hoped...
"To my First Take family, After much reflection, I've decided it's time to close this incredible chapter and star away from First Take. Hosting this show has been one of the great honors of my career."
She loved "sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports," and is "so grateful" for the journey, especially "the best fans in the world."
Qerim didn't say what she plans to do next, however, she told fans to "stay tuned" before signing her personal note.
