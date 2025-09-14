Terence Crawford gives Canelo Alvarez his belts back in touching scene after fight
While there was trash-talking and a shove before they even stepped in the ring, there was nothing but mutual respect from Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez after their mega fight Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium. With Crawford making history, he didn’t showboat, but instead had the ultimate act of sportsmanship afterward.
Boxing is always a game of creating storylines and playing up bad blood between the fighters to help sell the event. Crawford even dissed Alvarez by getting a special watch before the fight.
Once they stepped into the ring and all was on the line, they were two legends of the sport doing their best. Saturday night was Crawford’s time as he became the first undisputed three-weight champion in the four-belt era and took the super middleweight crowns away from Canelo and his WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF titles and belts.
RELATED: Floyd Mayweather Jr. wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight
After the masterclass in boxing Crawford display, Alvarez was gracious and classy in defeat giving Crawford all the credit. He didn’t need to take the fight with all risk and no reward — well except for a massive payday. Afterward, he said he just loves the sport of boxing win or lose.
Crawford would show the ultimate sign of respect himself coming over to Alvarez’s press conference and embracing the former champ, as well as giving Alvarez’s daughter Maria a high-five. He’d then give Alvarez his belts back in a touching scene.
RELATED: Canelo’s wife Fernanda Gómez turns heads in black stunner for Crawford fight
Crawford of course will keep the titles and it’s said he will get new belts made, but he wanted the champ to have the belts he held for nearly five years.
That’s everything that’s right about sports in moments like that. Well done, Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Say what?!: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC season
Speaking of: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss
Plus won: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering
Real or not?: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGs takes
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit