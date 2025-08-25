Vanessa Bryant wears awesome Kobe throwback T-shirt for LA Mamba event
Vanessa Bryant went all out with her fit for the Mamba League Invitational annual basketball tournament in Los Angeles on Kobe Bryant Day, 8.24. Her fire new Kobe sneakers and throwback Kobe T-shirt combo definitely won the day.
The 43-year-old widow of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend first posted a tear-jerking message for her husband’s would-be 47th birthday on August 23.
She’s also been busy honoring Kobe lately like at his bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium where she and her daughters Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, were all honored by Kobe’s favorite team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bianka even crushed the first pitch.
On Kobe’s honorary day in LA on August 24 for his jersey numbers 8 and 24, Vanessa first posted some fire special diamond-encrusted Kobe 3 Protros on her page. She was then seen wearing them at the Mamba League event in LA while courtside with Lakers President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka.
More photos would come out of Vanessa’s special Kobe tribute T-shirt fit with Kobe holding up the No. 8 jersey when he came over to the Lakers after he was drafted at No. 13 by the Charlotte Hornets and then immediately traded.
That’s a fire look with the black for the “Black Mamba” and to mourn him, as well as celebrate him with the shirt and his sneakers. Well done, Vanessa Bryant. Kobe would be proud.
