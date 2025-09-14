Floyd Mayweather Jr. wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight
Floyd Mayweather Jr. bet on the underdog Terence Crawford to beat the super middleweight legend Canelo Alvarez last night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. He backed the right fighter and made some big money while doing so.
The 48-year-old Mayweather Jr. is gearing up for his own super fight now that his career dominating weight classes like Crawford are over. He’s set to fight the legendary Mike Tyson some time in the spring of 2026.
While he awaits that fight, he watched another legend cement his status as an all-time great in Crawford after he defeated Canelo by unanimous decision to become the first undisputed champion at three weight classes in the four-belt era and bring his record to 42-0.
RELATED: Terence Crawford's payday vs. Canelo is shockingly lower for Netflix fight
It’s well known Mayweather Jr. is a big gambler and has his main residence in Vegas. He bets big on sporting events and is famous for always walking around with $1 million cash on him. He’s shown of millions in cash as well on social media.
It’s estimated Mayweather Jr. has made $1.2-$1.5 billion in his boxing career. He can afford to place some bets. And bet he did on Crawford with a $50k wager at +148 odds on the underdog that netted him a $74k win.
RELATED: Terence Crawford disses Canelo with cocky statement gift before Netflix fight
Mayweather Jr. and Crawford never fought each other in their perfect careers. Mayweather Jr. is considered the best of his generation, while now it’s Crawford’s time to shine.
Mayweather recognized greatness and made some money off him as well.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Say what?!: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC season
Speaking of: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss
Plus won: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering
Real or not?: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGs takes
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit