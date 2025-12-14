Lamar Jackson wears hot-pink disguise for must-win Ravens game vs. Bengals

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will have to endure one of the colder NFL games on Sunday at the Cincinnati Bengals in a day full of snowy and miserable conditions around the league. He arrived in the pregame literally looking unrecognizable as he prepared to battle the Bengals and the weather.

The Ravens are fighting for their playoff lives at 6-7 but very much alive with the Pittsburgh Steelers leading the AFC North at 7-6. They’ll have to do battle in temps in the single digits with wind chill feeling more like -10 degrees. It’s no Freezer Bowl, but that sounds miserable.

RELATED: Lamar Jackson rocks awesome Kobe Bryant '81' T-shirt before Ravens-Lions MNF

JANUARY 10, 1982: Bengals play in the The AFC Championship. The air temperature was 9 degrees below zero. The wind chill was 59 degrees below zero, the coldest wind chill in NFL history. The game became known as "The Freezer Bowl." The final score: 27-7 Bengals. | David Kohl for The Enquirer, Cincinnati Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Bengals QB Joe Burrow showed how cold it looked during his warm-up routine.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin awkwardly calls out Joe Burrow with daughter Landry's LSU retro find

His fellow quarterback Jackson, meanwhile, strolled in in a Pepto Bismol color pink full sweatshirt with the full-face covered hood to match where you have no clue who is walking into Paycor Stadium in Cincy.

Jackson has missed three games this season and the line has struggled to protect him. He’s not his same prolific self running and passing. So far this season entering Sunday he’s thrown for 2060 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s only rushed for 302 yards and two scores.

Let’s see how he fares in the frigid temperatures today. He certainly wasn’t strolling in like New England Patriots receiver Mack Hollins, though.

pic.twitter.com/htXxgFJTkc



New England Patriots Mack Hollins arrives barefooted and shirtless to today’s game — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) December 14, 2025

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring