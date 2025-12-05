Lane Kiffin awkwardly calls out Joe Burrow with daughter Landry's LSU retro find

Lane Kiffin is posting all kinds of things on his social media about the LSU Tigers, including one where he just tagged LSU legend and current Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow along with his daughter Landry Kiffin.

The 51-year-old head coach bolted from the Ole Miss Rebels after six season in a messy divorce that has sparked all kinds of stories, including what’s happening with his dog Juice Kiffin.

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, second right, stands with his family including daughter Landry, son Knox, wife Layla Kiffin, second left, LSU president Wade Rousse, left, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry, right, at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

When it was announced Kiffin took the job, the media asked former LSU athletes their thoughts including ex-gymnast Livvy Dunne with her two words, and Burrow who had a hilarious answer at his Bengals press conference.

"I think he's a good coach. I guess we'll see how it goes. Those are my thoughts."

- Joe Burrow, on Lane Kiffin taking over at LSU



Burrow won a Heisman Trophy with LSU & led the Tigers to a national title (2019 season).#Bengals #LSU @WCPO pic.twitter.com/ONnTb3epcC — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) December 3, 2025

Kiffin’s son Knox, who is a class of 2028 quarterback took a visit to LSU earlier this season, while daughter Landry is dating star Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks. There are so many LSU ties — now there’s one more as Landry dug up an old photo of Knox in a Burrow No. 9 jersey that the QB signed. Lane went ahead and tagged his son, daughter, and Burrow on it to show it off.

Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Burrow was the QB at LSU in 2018 and 2019. He won the national championship and Heisman Trophy in his final season.

Kiffin to be on ESPN’s College GameDay:

Lane, meanwhile, is set to go on College GameDay on Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia, for the SEC Championship between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

There’s is never a dull moment when it comes to Lane Kiffin, his family, and their social media posts. Add this awkward Burrow post to the mix with a young Knox.

Knox rocked the LSU headphones to his high school game before dad officially announced his decision. | Knox Kiffin/Instagram

It’s going to be a fun time with Kiffin in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for however long he is.

