LaMelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana flexes abs in yoga fit workout selfie
Charlotte Hornets superstar LaMelo Ball missed Thursday night's loss to the Denver Nuggets in the second half of a back-to-back after a big performance on Wednesday to take down LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on the road.
While LaMelo was sitting out due to ankle soreness, his girlfriend Ana Montana was putting in work in the gym.
Ana, who boasts more than 3.3 million followers on Instagram, flexed her abs in a workout selfie while rocking a stunning two-piece, all-black yoga fit.
Ana is a model who works with several well-known brands and is a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova.
It's always good to get a sweat in.
LaMelo and Ana, whose real name is Analicia Chaves, were first romantically linked in 2021 after consistently exchanging comments on each other's social media posts.
The couple did not publicly make hings official until June 2023. The couple has often received criticism for their 12-year age gap; Ana is 35 years old, while LaMelo is 23.
She gained notoriety after appearing in music videos for hip-hop artists like T.I., Rick Ross, and FloRida, and she previously was romantically linked to soccer superstar Karim Benzema.
LaMelo, meanwhile, has been balling out for the Hornets this season, averaging 27.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game.
