LiAngelo Ball's new gf Rashida Nicole rocks corset top NBA All-Star stunner
LiAngelo Ball's rise to superstardom in the rap game came fast thanks to his viral hit song "Tweaker." The record became an overnight success and became so popular that Gelo landed a Lil Wayne feature on his very first single.
There was also a $13 million recording deal with DefJam and Universal Music Group, while allowing him to keep 100 percent ownership of his label, Born2Ball Music Group.
Things were going well for Gelo, but immediately after his rise to stardom, he found himself surrounded by baby mama drama with his girlfriend Nikki Maduris accusing him of cheating and walking out on his family.
MORE: Angel Reese hilariously gets WNBA, Unrivaled stars to sing LiAngelo Ball viral song
Once the cheating allegations went viral, Gelo hard-launched a relationship with new girlfriend Rashida Nicole.
Rashida was sitting courtside for Gelo's big moment on NBA All-Star Weekend when he performed "Tweaker" on the court at the Chase Center before the start of the three-point contest. Rashida pulled up to the arena in a stunning corset top.
She wasted no time making her presence felt.
Earlier in the day, Rashida was rocking a more relaxed look, and she followed up Saturday's festivities with a "cozy" selfie kicking back on the couch.
Let's see if Gelo settles down this time or continues to fly high with the rap star lifestyle.
LiAngelo Ball briefly played for the Charlotte Hornets NBA G-League affiliate after making stops at multiple overseas teams and playing his father's JBL when he was pulled from UCLA because of a highly-publicized shoplifting incident.
