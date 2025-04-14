The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley rocks dramatic new hairstyle at Coachella

The youngest daughter of the Ole Miss coach and future USC volleyball player changes up her look while enjoying Tiesto at the festival.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the Duke Blue Devils in the fourth quarter during the Gator Bowl.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the Duke Blue Devils in the fourth quarter during the Gator Bowl. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Presley Kiffin danced in several TikToks with friends lately, and then kept dancing all the way to Coachella while rocking a dramatic new hairstyle along the way.

The 18-year-old daughter of Ole Miss Rebels football coach Lane Kiffin, who lives in Southern California, recently made dad proud with her news. She’s also headed to be a USC Trojans volleyball player where she wowed in her full uniform. She also rocked some Trojans gear with mom Layla Kiffin.

Presley Kiffin and Layla Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

RELATED: Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry rocks denim skirt for girls Nashville weekend

Presley, who is a senior at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, loves to dance with her friends as seen in her blue wig groove, and her solo “California Dreamin’” routine, and recently in a TikTok dance-off with older sister and Ole Miss student Landry Kiffin.

For her latest TikTok dance video, Presley showed off her new curly hair look for a dramatic change.

Presley Kiffin
Presley Kiffin (white) / Presley Kiffin/TikTok
Presley Kiffin and friends
Presley Kiffin/TikTok
Presley Kiffin and friends
Presley Kiffin/TikTok

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s son Knox goes pink-tie formal for prom with sister Landry’s approval

Here’s her before with long flowing hair.

Presley Kiffin
Presley Kiffin/TikTok

And in another video just a day before.

Presley Kiffin (left) and friend
Presley Kiffin (left) and friend / Presley Kiffin/TikTok

Presley and her new hair then went to the California desert for Coachella where she snapped a photo of her friends and the stage during Tiesto’s set.

Presley Kiffin
Presley Kiffin‘s friends at Coachella / Presley Kiffin/Instagram

That looks like fun. Meanwhile, dad, Landry, and brother Knox, 16, hit up a Theo Von show in Mississippi where Landry stole the show with her fit.

But, it for sure wasn’t as good of a time as Presley and her new look are having at Coachella. Presley showed she can have fun and “get down to business” no matter what hair she’s rocking.

Presley Kiffin
Presley Kiffin (right) / Presley Kiffin/TikTok
Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion