Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley rocks dramatic new hairstyle at Coachella
Presley Kiffin danced in several TikToks with friends lately, and then kept dancing all the way to Coachella while rocking a dramatic new hairstyle along the way.
The 18-year-old daughter of Ole Miss Rebels football coach Lane Kiffin, who lives in Southern California, recently made dad proud with her news. She’s also headed to be a USC Trojans volleyball player where she wowed in her full uniform. She also rocked some Trojans gear with mom Layla Kiffin.
Presley, who is a senior at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, loves to dance with her friends as seen in her blue wig groove, and her solo “California Dreamin’” routine, and recently in a TikTok dance-off with older sister and Ole Miss student Landry Kiffin.
For her latest TikTok dance video, Presley showed off her new curly hair look for a dramatic change.
Here’s her before with long flowing hair.
And in another video just a day before.
Presley and her new hair then went to the California desert for Coachella where she snapped a photo of her friends and the stage during Tiesto’s set.
That looks like fun. Meanwhile, dad, Landry, and brother Knox, 16, hit up a Theo Von show in Mississippi where Landry stole the show with her fit.
But, it for sure wasn’t as good of a time as Presley and her new look are having at Coachella. Presley showed she can have fun and “get down to business” no matter what hair she’s rocking.