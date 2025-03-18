Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley crushes sheer top, leather pants fit with blue hair
Lane Kiffin’s daughters continue to turn heads with his youngest daughter Presley Kiffin getting in on the action with a unique look.
The Ole Miss Rebels football coach’s oldest daughter Landry, 20, just returned from an epic spring break in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she slayed a low-cut one-piece swimsuit, and an all-black tube top fit. She returned to her pilates class where she crushed dad in her St. Patrick’s Day green crop top.
His 18-year-old daughter has turned some heads as well like the time she rocked Daisy Dukes on a private plane with Landry, and in her full USC Trojans volleyball uniform, as well as crushing some Trojans gear with mom Layla Kiffin by her side.
In her latest TikTok video, Presley had some fun with her friends while wearing a blue wig, a completely sheer top, and some black leather pants for a winning look.
While Presley is headed to dad’s old school in USC — a decision he fully supported — mom and brother Knox, 17, are headed to Oxford, Mississippi, to reunite with dad after Layla and Lane reconciled after being divorced since 2016 after 12 years of marriage and the three kids. Layla was recently in Mississippi inspecting their “home.”
Whether it’s in California , Mississippi, Cabo, or wherever, the Kiffin girls continue to slay.