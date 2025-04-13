Lane Kiffin's daughters Presley, Landry have USC vs. Ole Miss dance-off hours apart
The daughters of Ole Miss Rebels football coach Lane Kiffin love dancing on TikTok. Both Presley Kiffin, 18, and Landry Kiffin, 20, posted videos just hours apart for a dance-off over the weekend despite being almost 2000 miles apart.
While dad Lane is getting his workouts on in the offseason and showing off some jacked arms, his girls are always impressing with their videos.
Presley, who lives in California, is headed to be a USC Trojans volleyball player next year and just received some college news that made dad super proud. She’s also already shown off her full Trojans uniform.
We’ve seen Presley dancing before like in her blue wig, and her “California Dreamin’” solo, and in a backyard spring break-like atmosphere with her friends. Now, she went inside with those friends for some more smooth moves while rocking a dress.
Landry on the otherhand goes to Ole Miss and hangs with dad while crushing him in pilates. She, too, loves to post her dances like one where she was glammed-up with her Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority sisters.
For her latest one just a few hours after her sister posted, Landry showed Presley she’s got skills, too.
The Kiffin girls also like to have fun when they are together like the time they danced in New York with mom Layla in the video. Maybe next time, dad will dance along.