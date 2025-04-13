The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin's daughters Presley, Landry have USC vs. Ole Miss dance-off hours apart

The Kiffin girls love to crush their TikTok dances with their friends while in different states.

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The daughters of Ole Miss Rebels football coach Lane Kiffin love dancing on TikTok. Both Presley Kiffin, 18, and Landry Kiffin, 20, posted videos just hours apart for a dance-off over the weekend despite being almost 2000 miles apart.

While dad Lane is getting his workouts on in the offseason and showing off some jacked arms, his girls are always impressing with their videos.

Presley, who lives in California, is headed to be a USC Trojans volleyball player next year and just received some college news that made dad super proud. She’s also already shown off her full Trojans uniform.

Presley Kiffin and Layla Kiffin
Presley Kiffin and Layla Kiffin / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

We’ve seen Presley dancing before like in her blue wig, and her “California Dreamin’” solo, and in a backyard spring break-like atmosphere with her friends. Now, she went inside with those friends for some more smooth moves while rocking a dress.

Presley Kiffin (left) and friends
Presley Kiffin (left) and friends / Presley Kiffin/TikTok
Presley Kiffin (left) and friends
Presley Kiffin (left) and friends / Presley Kiffin/TikTok

Landry on the otherhand goes to Ole Miss and hangs with dad while crushing him in pilates. She, too, loves to post her dances like one where she was glammed-up with her Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority sisters.

For her latest one just a few hours after her sister posted, Landry showed Presley she’s got skills, too.

Landry (left) and friend
Landry (left) and friend / Landry Kiffin/TikTok
Landry Kiffin and friend
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

The Kiffin girls also like to have fun when they are together like the time they danced in New York with mom Layla in the video. Maybe next time, dad will dance along.

Landry Kiffin and Presley Kiffin
Landry Kiffin and Presley Kiffin / Presley Kiffin
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

