Landry Kiffin outshines Theo Von, dad Lane, bro Knox in perfect Oxford spring fit
Ole Miss Rebels football coach Lane Kiffin’s oldest daughter Landry usually stands out with her fits amongst anyone. She totally upstaged her family and comedian Theo Von on a night out in Oxford, Mississippi.
Landry, 20, is an Ole Miss student and a pilates instructor, who crushed dad with her crop-top workout fit in a selfie with him after class, and at dinner in a black top when he joined her and her friends for a night out.
She also stood out during football season in her school pride Rebels selfie, and her polka-dot Mississippi dress, as well as her all-red fit while at the Gator Bowl while posing with dad after on the field as seen below.
With Von in town at Ole Miss on Wednesday night, Lane, son Knox, 16, and Landry attended his show and posed with the comedian. Landry’s spring minidress with stripes definitely stood out amongst the boys in their casual fits.
The Kiffin crew is together because Knox moved to Oxford after Lane and mom Layla Kiffin reconciled after divorcing in 2016. In fact, they just celebrated a big anniversary and she was in town checking out their new “home.” Knox also just attended his prom with a sweet pink tie.
Lane’s youngest daughter Presley is staying in California where mom currently lives and will attend USC next year as a volleyball player. Dad just had a super proud moment with her as well.
But Wednesday night was another family moment and another with Landry’s fit as the winner.