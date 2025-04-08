Lane Kiffin’s son Knox goes pink-tie formal for prom with sister Landry’s approval
It’s been a big year for Lane Kiffin and family.
The Ole Miss Rebels football coach reconciled with his ex-wife Layla Kiffin after being divorced since 2016 after 12 years and three kids. Lane just made a shocking anniversary post with her, and she also showed up to check out their “home” in Oxford, Mississippi.
As part of his second chance with Layla, son Knox, 16, moved to Oxford to attend high school and prepare for his junior season — and even possibly be recruited by dad. He’s been seen taking sister and Ole Miss student Landry Kiffin’s pilates classes, attending a basketball game with dad, and being called out by Lane saying he’d “crush” him.
Over the weekend, Knox enjoyed his school’s prom at Oxford High School wearing a pink tie to match his date, which Landry liked on Instagram.
Knox is a quarterback prospect in the class of 2028 and won a state title in Southern California before moving. He also has the perfect quarterback teacher in dad to help him.
Knox was able to get to a few Ole Miss games last season and posed with his sisters Landry and Presley for a game vs. the Florida Gators.
He’ll get to attend a lot more games next season, but first it was all about prom and his pink tie. How fast they grow up.