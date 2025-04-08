The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin’s son Knox goes pink-tie formal for prom with sister Landry’s approval

The 16-year-old son of the Ole Miss Rebels football coach hits his prom in style.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head football coach Lane Kiffin (right) sits court-side with his son Knox Kiffin (left) during the second half between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Mississippi Rebels.
Mississippi Rebels head football coach Lane Kiffin (right) sits court-side with his son Knox Kiffin (left) during the second half between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Mississippi Rebels. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

It’s been a big year for Lane Kiffin and family.

The Ole Miss Rebels football coach reconciled with his ex-wife Layla Kiffin after being divorced since 2016 after 12 years and three kids. Lane just made a shocking anniversary post with her, and she also showed up to check out their “home” in Oxford, Mississippi.

As part of his second chance with Layla, son Knox, 16, moved to Oxford to attend high school and prepare for his junior season — and even possibly be recruited by dad. He’s been seen taking sister and Ole Miss student Landry Kiffin’s pilates classes, attending a basketball game with dad, and being called out by Lane saying he’d “crush” him.

Landry Kiffin and Knox
Landry Kiffin and Knox at pilates class. / Landry Kiffin/Instagram

Over the weekend, Knox enjoyed his school’s prom at Oxford High School wearing a pink tie to match his date, which Landry liked on Instagram.

Knox Kiffin and date
Knox Kiffin and date / Knox Kiffin/Instagram

Knox is a quarterback prospect in the class of 2028 and won a state title in Southern California before moving. He also has the perfect quarterback teacher in dad to help him.

Knox was able to get to a few Ole Miss games last season and posed with his sisters Landry and Presley for a game vs. the Florida Gators.

He’ll get to attend a lot more games next season, but first it was all about prom and his pink tie. How fast they grow up.

Lane and Knox Kiffi
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (left) and his son Knox Kiffin during warm ups prior to a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

