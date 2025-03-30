Lane Kiffin’s USC-bound daughter Presley dances to ‘California Dreamin’’ lip-syncing
Lane Kiffin’s youngest daughter Presley Kiffin is “California Dreamin’’” while dad dropped a social media bomb over the weekend about a possible remarriage to mom Layla Kiffin.
Presley’s brother Knox, 17, already moved to Mississippi to play quarterback at Oxford High School and could even being recruited to the Ole Miss Rebels with dad, while older sister Landry, 20, already is a sophomore at the school and just crushed her sorority formal gown. Mom, meanwhile, was recently seen checking out their “home” in Mississippi which confirmed they have indeed reconciled after being divorced since 2016.
Presley is staying in California as she’s headed to dad’s old school to be a USC Trojans volleyball player where she showed off her full uniform. She’s been seen at Ole Miss games with her siblings, and flew a private jet with Landry to celebrate dad’s big fourth year of sobriety. But, she’s all California, and in her latest TikTok video Presley lip-synced The Mamas & The Papas song “California Dreamin’” while glammed up.
It’s not the first time we’ve seen Presley signing and dancing on TikTok, but the last time she just had some blue hair going on.
Mom, dad, brother, and big sister may be all Mississippi bound, but Presley is still “California Dreamin’” on her way to USC.