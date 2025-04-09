The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry rocks denim skirt for girls Nashville weekend

The oldest daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels football coach continued her fit hot streak while in “Music City” over the weekend.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry continued to show she’s a fashionista while on a girls trip to Nashville, Tennessee.

The 20-year-old Landry is Lane’s oldest child and goes to school at Ole Miss where dad coaches. She’s his No. 1 fan and was there for him during a big win with a heartfelt hug, and then gave him a sweet gift when he won his 100th coaching victory. She also showed off her school spirit in a Rebels fit mirror selfie.

Landry also has been working hard teaching pilates and crushing dad in class and in an ab-flexing selfie, and then took a spring trip to Mexico where she did yoga poses by the beach and wore a stunning one-piece bathing suit.

Landry Kiffin (left)
Landry Kiffin (left) / Landry Kiffin/Instagram

After wowing with her floral fit for a spring formal, Landry took the trip to “Music City” where she had a “fun weekend” while rocking a denim miniskirt and a bold top.

Landry (left) and friends
Landry (left) and friends / Landry Kiffin/Instagram

Meanwhile, back in Oxford, Mississippi, dad had a killer pilates session with his former quarterback Jaxson Dart, while brother Knox, 16, wowed with a pink-tie formal look for his prom that Landry liked on Instagram. Lane’s daughter Presley, 18, just made him proud with her big USC Trojans moment, and he celebrated a surprising anniversary with his ex-wife Layla Kiffin after the two reconciled.

The Kiffin family is certainly winning at life these days, but Landry is taking the fit crown home.

Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin
Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin / Lane Kiffin/Instagram
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

