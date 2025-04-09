Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry rocks denim skirt for girls Nashville weekend
Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry continued to show she’s a fashionista while on a girls trip to Nashville, Tennessee.
The 20-year-old Landry is Lane’s oldest child and goes to school at Ole Miss where dad coaches. She’s his No. 1 fan and was there for him during a big win with a heartfelt hug, and then gave him a sweet gift when he won his 100th coaching victory. She also showed off her school spirit in a Rebels fit mirror selfie.
Landry also has been working hard teaching pilates and crushing dad in class and in an ab-flexing selfie, and then took a spring trip to Mexico where she did yoga poses by the beach and wore a stunning one-piece bathing suit.
RELATED: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin prays daughter Landry will have this life in her 30s
After wowing with her floral fit for a spring formal, Landry took the trip to “Music City” where she had a “fun weekend” while rocking a denim miniskirt and a bold top.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s USC-bound daughter Presley dances to ‘California Dreamin’’ lip-syncing
Meanwhile, back in Oxford, Mississippi, dad had a killer pilates session with his former quarterback Jaxson Dart, while brother Knox, 16, wowed with a pink-tie formal look for his prom that Landry liked on Instagram. Lane’s daughter Presley, 18, just made him proud with her big USC Trojans moment, and he celebrated a surprising anniversary with his ex-wife Layla Kiffin after the two reconciled.
The Kiffin family is certainly winning at life these days, but Landry is taking the fit crown home.