Lane Kiffin's daughter Presley shows off USC-bound excitement in matching Trojans fit

The class of 2025 Trojans volleyball recruit shows off her school spirit for her future college.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the Duke Blue Devils in the fourth quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the Duke Blue Devils in the fourth quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin’s youngest daughter Presley Kiffin is super excited to be heading to the dad’s old school, the University of Southern California, next year with the incoming class of 2025. The future USC Trojans volleyball player showed off her school pride in her latest fit post.

Presley, 18, lives in California and will be staying there for college while brother Knox, 16, headed to Mississippi to be with dad and sister Landry, 20, who is a student where dad coaches for the Ole Miss Rebels. Mom Layla and Lane have reconciled and she’ll be joining them as well.

Presley Kiffin and Layla Kiffin
Presley and Layla on a USC visit. / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Presley has made dad proud with her decision to head to USC, where she has already modeled her full Trojans volleyball uniform.

Presley attended some of dad’s games last season and no doubt will root for him at Ole Miss, but now she’ll be cheering for dad’s former Trojans team as a student and an athlete. On Tuesday, she showed off her school colors, rocking a a matching USC fit with her teammates who are going to other colleges.

Presley (left) and friends.
Presley (left) and friends. / Presley Kiffin/Instagram

Besides USC, there’s Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Clemson, and TCU represented there.

Lane usually spends a lot of time in the offseason in Manhattan Beach, California, area with family. No doubt, the Kiffins will be making some trips back to watch Presley and USC.

Presley Kiffin
Presley Kiffin/Instagram

