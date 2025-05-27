Lane Kiffin's daughter Presley shows off USC-bound excitement in matching Trojans fit
Lane Kiffin’s youngest daughter Presley Kiffin is super excited to be heading to the dad’s old school, the University of Southern California, next year with the incoming class of 2025. The future USC Trojans volleyball player showed off her school pride in her latest fit post.
Presley, 18, lives in California and will be staying there for college while brother Knox, 16, headed to Mississippi to be with dad and sister Landry, 20, who is a student where dad coaches for the Ole Miss Rebels. Mom Layla and Lane have reconciled and she’ll be joining them as well.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley rocks dramatic new hairstyle at Coachella
Presley has made dad proud with her decision to head to USC, where she has already modeled her full Trojans volleyball uniform.
Presley attended some of dad’s games last season and no doubt will root for him at Ole Miss, but now she’ll be cheering for dad’s former Trojans team as a student and an athlete. On Tuesday, she showed off her school colors, rocking a a matching USC fit with her teammates who are going to other colleges.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia graduates USC while wearing beautiful white dress
Besides USC, there’s Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Clemson, and TCU represented there.
Lane usually spends a lot of time in the offseason in Manhattan Beach, California, area with family. No doubt, the Kiffins will be making some trips back to watch Presley and USC.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Dynamic duo: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduated USC with famous actress roommate
Speaking of: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photos of Natalia with Kobe at USC
NYC proud: Russell Wilson, Ciara rock matching Yankees jerseys with all their kids
Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics
Cute!: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics