Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley sports USC T-shirt in volleyball team photo
Presley Kiffin is finishing up her senior year of high school before heading to be a USC Trojans volleyball player. She just had a big moment with her club team while repping her future school.
Presley is the youngest daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels football coach Lane Kiffin and lives in Sourthern California with mom Layla, who has reconciled with dad after being divorced in 2016. In fact they just celebrated a big anniversary with a surprising “ring” post.
Like big sister Landry, 20, Presley, 18, loves to do TikTok dances with friends like grooving with blue hair, and even had a USC vs. Ole Miss dance-off with Landry.
Before getting back to volleyball, Presley hit up Coachella with a dramatic new hairdo, having fun at the California musical festival with her friends.
Presley, who has already shown off in her USC volleyball uniform, posed with her club volleyball team in her Trojans T-shirt after their last practice where she had some 😢 faces.”
The original post wrote: “Last practice 🫶 for our LOVB 18's Next Stop: Nationals!This group has led with heart, hustle, and grit all season. Let's finish strong 💪.”
Congrats to Presley on her athletic accomplishment and her future with USC. Fight On!
