Lauren Betts rocks Dodgers cap, casual fit enjoying UCLA offseason

The Bruins All-American reps Los Angeles in her offseason photos.

Matt Ryan

UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) walks off the court during a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Spokane Arena. at Spokane Arena.
UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) walks off the court during a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Spokane Arena. at Spokane Arena. / James Snook-Imagn Images

Lauren Betts is enjoying the basketball offseason and representing Los Angeles with her latest fit.

The 6-foot-7 All-American UCLA Bruins center stands out wherever she goes on and off the court. During the season she led UCLA to the Final Four while averaging 20.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

Next season, she’ll have her 6-foot-4 sister Sienna Betts playing alongside her after she went to great lengths to recruit her to LA. Sienna dominated the McDonald’s All-America game and was named MVP.

Sienna Betts
Sister Sienna at the McDonald’s All-American Game. She’ll join Lauren at UCLA next season. / Sienna Betts/Instagram

Lauren has shown off her style off the court with a glam selfie while in New York City, and then in a hippie Coachella fit. She also flexed her sunburned bathing suit fun with her teammates.

In her latest look, it was all about rocking the Dodgers cap in a casual baddie selfie.

Lauren Betts
Lauren Betts/Instagram

The 21 year old has her passport in hand so maybe she’s headed somewhere fun, but UCLA still has a few more weeks of classes before breaking for the summer.

Lauren started her career with the Stanford Cardinal before transferring and dominating at UCLA.

It’s a long offseason, but the future senior Betts looks like she’s enjoying it.

Lauren Betts
Lauren Betts/Instagram

