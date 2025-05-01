UCLA star Lauren Betts goes to crazy levels to land 5-star sister Sienna to Bruins
Lauren Betts made sure her 5-star recruit sister Sienna Betts was coming to join her and the UCLA Bruins, pulling out all the stops.
Older sister Lauren was a star in her junior season with the Bruins, averaging 20.2 points, and 9.5 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-7 center dominated the paint and was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year as well as the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.
Her 6-foot-4 sister who Lauren called “pretty” in a post, was named the McDonald’s All-American Game MVP with 16 points and seven rebounds. The Grandview High School star power forward is ranked the No. 2 overall recruit in the nation, according to 247Sports.
With that kind of promise, the former 5-star recruit herself Lauren wasn’t letting her sister choose a different school, although as UCLA women’s basketball head coach Cori Close said, Sienna wasn’t happy Lauren had transferred from the Stanford Cardinal after her freshman year. She did, however ultimately win her over — and even brought her to tears — when Lauren made Sienna a PowerPoint on why she needed to come to UCLA. Scroll through to hear Close’s amazing story.
That really is family right there. Sienna committing to UCLA even made mom cry tears of joy.
The Bruins will be an even bigger force after making the Final Four in large part to Lauren Betts’ efforts off the court with sister Sienna.
