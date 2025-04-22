UCLA star Lauren Betts is transformed in glamorous NYC selfie with stylish fit
UCLA Bruins star Lauren Betts is a can’t miss anywhere she goes at 6-foot-7. The 21-year-old certainly stood out while in New York City with a glam transformation in a stylish fit.
Betts, 21, led the Bruins to the Final Four after winning the Big Ten tournament. She averaged 20.2 points and 9.5 rebounds in her junior year. She’ll return next season and team up with her “pretty” 6-foot-4 sister Sienna Betts, who is the No. 2 overall recruit in what has the makings of another really scary UCLA team.
Since the season ended after the loss to the eventual champion UConn Huskies, Betts showed off her extreme sun tan while with her teammates, and a hippie fit Coachella throwback.
She also attended the Business of Women’s Sports Summit in NYC where she was seen out with her sister and Huskies star Azzi Fudd, towering over them with a staggering height difference.
While out in The Big Apple, Betts took a glammed-up selfie with her hair pulled back and a coat on.
She looks so grown up there.
She also posted a bathroom selfie before this latest look showing off with her hair down.
While out and about in a city even as large as New York, once again Lauren Betts stood out, but this time because of her fit game.
