LeBron-less Savannah James flexes leg tattoos rocking NYC street-brand hockey jersey
While LeBron James is keeping things lowkey to start the offseason as he heals from an MCL sprain, his wife Savannah James continues to drop some fire fits.
The Los Angeles Lakers were shocked in first round of the NBA playoffs to the Minnesota Timberwolves and led to an early offseason for LeBron.
Due to his injury, he announced that he couldn’t attend the 2025 Met Gala to support Savannah as she crushed an amazing look that led to an intense reaction from King James on social media.
Savannah, 38, is quite the fashion queen, and even had LeBron shocked by her insanely baller purchase. She recently stepped out with a dramatic new look without him, and now again wearing some jean shorts revealing her leg tattoo and a knit hockey jersey from a black-owned New York street-brand called Wisdom Of Age.
She has the Lakers colored-kicks on as well.
Savannah and LeBorn, 40, have been together since high school in Ohio, and married in 2013. They have three children in Bronny, 20, Bryce, 17, and Zhuri, 10.
The mom was honored by her husband and kids on Mother’s Day this past Sunday.
The queen of the family continues to do her thing with her fashion.
