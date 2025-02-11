LeBron James gushes over wife Savannah’s insanely baller purchase
LeBron James is a billionaire. He and his wife Savannah James can afford the baller things in life. Apparently some material things still impress him.
The Los Angeles Lakers star has amassed a fortune during his 22-year NBA career from contracts and endorsements. He himself has been seen rocking a $350K watch and a giant iced-out pinky ring while living the LA life. He and Savannah have a $23 million house where son Bronny still lives, and another renovated $10 million luxury mansion with crazy features back in Ohio.
Afther the Lakers victory on Monday night, LeBron seemed more impressed with Savannah’s new Birkin bag than Luka Doncic’s debut. James wrote, “Big mama ain’t playing around! … I wanna be like you when I grow up.”
He even dropped a ton of fire emojis on the post.
Hey, when you got it like that flaunt it like that.
The 38-year-old Savannah can also certainly rock a fit like her must-see drip while in South Korea.
LeBron, 40, and Savannah met while he was still in high school in Ohio, and got married in 2013. The couple has three kids together: LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., 20, Bryce Maximus, 17, and Zhuri Nova, 10.
If “Big Mama” wants to spend some (or a bunch in this case) Benjamins on a purse, she no doubt can and will. Can we all be like her when we grow up?
