Lexie Hull is very mindful, very demure in classy all-black fit (PHOTO)
Lexie Hull is having herself a day.
On Wednesday, the Indiana Fever guard learned she would be moving into the starting lineup for a showdown with the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
It was a chance for Hull to shine on the court, but she also was a star before opening tip-off.
Hull strolled into the arena with a first-class look that was very mindful, very demure.
The former No. 6 overall pick and national championship showed up in a sleek, classy all-black fit complete with a pop of color thanks to her bright pink heels.
Simple and sweet.
This season, the 24-year-old Hull is averaging 4.6 points and 1.6 rebounds per game in limited action, but she has made her impact felt on the defensive side of the ball
