Lexie Hull is very mindful, very demure in classy all-black fit (PHOTO)

Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull was moved into the starting lineup and brought an first-class look with her to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.

Josh Sanchez

Aug 28, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) and Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington (21) talk while warming up before a game between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Aug 28, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) and Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington (21) talk while warming up before a game between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / INDIANAPOLIS STAR-USA TODAY Sports
Lexie Hull is having herself a day.

On Wednesday, the Indiana Fever guard learned she would be moving into the starting lineup for a showdown with the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

It was a chance for Hull to shine on the court, but she also was a star before opening tip-off.

Hull strolled into the arena with a first-class look that was very mindful, very demure.

The former No. 6 overall pick and national championship showed up in a sleek, classy all-black fit complete with a pop of color thanks to her bright pink heels.

Simple and sweet.

This season, the 24-year-old Hull is averaging 4.6 points and 1.6 rebounds per game in limited action, but she has made her impact felt on the defensive side of the ball

