Indiana Fever’s Lexie Hull’s mom foul shames her for sneaky move

Never try to pull a fast one on your mother, even when you’re a popular WNBA player.

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull reaches for the ball as it rolls out of bounds.
Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull reaches for the ball as it rolls out of bounds. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
Don’t let Lexie Hull’s wholesome demeanor fool you.

The Indiana Fever shooting guard is what YMCA basketball vets call crafty, and her schoolyard trick was caught on-camera in the Fever’s 84-79 victory at the Atlanta Dream. 

During the game, the Dream’s Rhyne Howard steps out of bounds. Upon further review though, it’s the Stanford Cardinal grad Hull who gives Howard a little shove. No harm, no foul, right?

Her teammates courtside and the commentators got a kick out of it, but her mother Jaime made sure to call her daughter out for her shenanigans.

If Hull got away with it, then that’s exactly the reason the Fever shooting guard did it. And it’s awesome that mom still made it a point to defend Howard for the sly foul. SMH at my kid on that one!,” is a hilarious kicker.

It’s been a rough week for WNBA officials, as two-time MVP and WNBA champion A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces ripped the “ridiculous” WNBA refs during an in-game interview.

The refs can be forgiven for missing this foul though, as it’s a savvy, subtle move by the 24 year old that was worth the risk.

Too bad mom caught her. For that, can a 24-year-old WNBA player still get grounded?

