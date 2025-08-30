Lexie Hull rocks crop-top fit before Fever game showing off two black eyes
Lexie Hull is as tough as they come. The Indiana Fever star looked like she just went 12 rounds in a boxing match and still suited up to play. She even rocked a stunning fit beforehand as well.
The 25-year-old guard had quite the collision a few days ago with Seattle Storm’s Gabby Williams that’s pretty remarkable she even got up from.
On Friday night, she was back playing on the road in a 76-75 win over the Los Angeles Sparks where she had 5 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists. Her two black eyes were quite jarring out there on the court.
Hull could’ve used some Hollywood makeup artist while in LA, but it made her look like even more of a badass. She didn’t even fully cover it up with her pregame crop-top fit selfie where she wrote, “game day 🥊“
Hull said after it happened, “Originally, I was like, I just need to get the swelling to go down in my forehead. So I put on a patch, slept with it. The next day, I woke up and I was like, ‘The bump is almost gone, but now I have two black eyes.’ So that was tragic, but at this point, unfortunately, I won’t be able to hide it. People know. So I’m just rolling with it.”
She’s a warrior and she and the Fever are battling without Caitlin Clark who they hope returns soon Indiana sits at No. 6 overall as the playoffs loom. By then, Hull should be back to her normal Lexie Hull self.
