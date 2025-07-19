The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Caitlin Clark sneaks Fever bestie Lexie Hull drink during WNBA 3-point contest

The New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu won her second WNBA 3-point contest, but the Indiana Fever are winning WNBA All-Star weekend by having the most fun.

Matthew Graham

Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Caitlin Clark is not going to let a nagging injury ruin a good time.

After the devastating news that the Indiana Fever phenom would have to sit out the WNBA 3-point contest and All-Star Game in Indy, the reigning Rookie of the Year and most popular player in the league is showing up and enjoying the extracurricular activities, as the Minnesota Lynx Studbudz Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman revealed on their viral Twitch livestream last night.

Caitlin Clark
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark sits with New York Liberty mascot Ellie the Elephant ahead of the WNBA All-Star 3-point contest. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Those good times continued as the two-time All-Star was seen sneaking her Fever bestie Lexie Hull what looked like an alcoholic cocktail based on Hull's reaction.

Many users are giving the Iowa Hawkeyes legend a hard time for seemingly drinking during WNBA All-Star weekend, but if you watched any of that Studbudz stream, she was certainly not alone amongst the her All-Star peers.

Lexie Hull
HG Biggs/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu won the 3-point contest for the second time after sitting it out last year, presumably not aided with a sip of a stiff cocktail, and in an unbelievable gesture, said she would be giving half of her $60,000 winning prize to fellow contestant and Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron.

So Hull and the Fever might be having the most fun, but Citron most certainly won the night. That $30k is almost half of her first-year, $78,831 salary.

Sonia Citron
Sonia Citron might have lost but she most certainly won the night. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

