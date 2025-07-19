Caitlin Clark sneaks Fever bestie Lexie Hull drink during WNBA 3-point contest
Caitlin Clark is not going to let a nagging injury ruin a good time.
After the devastating news that the Indiana Fever phenom would have to sit out the WNBA 3-point contest and All-Star Game in Indy, the reigning Rookie of the Year and most popular player in the league is showing up and enjoying the extracurricular activities, as the Minnesota Lynx Studbudz Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman revealed on their viral Twitch livestream last night.
Those good times continued as the two-time All-Star was seen sneaking her Fever bestie Lexie Hull what looked like an alcoholic cocktail based on Hull's reaction.
Many users are giving the Iowa Hawkeyes legend a hard time for seemingly drinking during WNBA All-Star weekend, but if you watched any of that Studbudz stream, she was certainly not alone amongst the her All-Star peers.
The New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu won the 3-point contest for the second time after sitting it out last year, presumably not aided with a sip of a stiff cocktail, and in an unbelievable gesture, said she would be giving half of her $60,000 winning prize to fellow contestant and Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron.
So Hull and the Fever might be having the most fun, but Citron most certainly won the night. That $30k is almost half of her first-year, $78,831 salary.
